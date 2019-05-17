Take the pledge to vote

With 17 Workers Trapped in Flooded Mine, China Continues to Face Occupational Challenges

This accident befalls a day after 10 people got killed when a building being refurbished in the financial hub of Shanghai collapsed.

Associated Press

May 17, 2019
Beijing: Chinese authorities say 17 people have been trapped in a flooded iron mine in the country's northeast.

The accident comes a day after 10 people were killed when a building being refurbished in the financial hub of Shanghai collapsed.

The incidents underscore continuing problems with occupational safety despite a government drive to improve standards. The mine accident took place in Heilongjiang province's Cuihongshan at around 3 a.m. on Friday. Of those working in the mine at the time of the flood, 26 managed to escaped.

Mine floods often occur when workers breach adjoining shafts, galleries or drifts that had previously been flooded.

China has suffered a spate of industrial accidents in recent months. In March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant in the eastern city of Yancheng.

