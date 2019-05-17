English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With 17 Workers Trapped in Flooded Mine, China Continues to Face Occupational Challenges
This accident befalls a day after 10 people got killed when a building being refurbished in the financial hub of Shanghai collapsed.
Beijing: Chinese authorities say 17 people have been trapped in a flooded iron mine in the country's northeast.
The accident comes a day after 10 people were killed when a building being refurbished in the financial hub of Shanghai collapsed.
The incidents underscore continuing problems with occupational safety despite a government drive to improve standards. The mine accident took place in Heilongjiang province's Cuihongshan at around 3 a.m. on Friday. Of those working in the mine at the time of the flood, 26 managed to escaped.
Mine floods often occur when workers breach adjoining shafts, galleries or drifts that had previously been flooded.
China has suffered a spate of industrial accidents in recent months. In March, 78 people were killed in a blast at a chemical plant in the eastern city of Yancheng.
