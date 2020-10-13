News18 Logo

world

With 1,990 New Infections, Philippines Sees Lowest Coronavirus Cases in 3 Weeks

A vendor at Pritil Public Market gets a free swab test amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have risen to 344,713, the highest number in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 6,372.

The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported 1,990 new coronavirus infections, the lowest number in three weeks, and 40 additional deaths.

