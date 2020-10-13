With 1,990 New Infections, Philippines Sees Lowest Coronavirus Cases in 3 Weeks

A vendor at Pritil Public Market gets a free swab test amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday reported 1,990 new coronavirus infections, the lowest number in three weeks, and 40 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have risen to 344,713, the highest number in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 6,372.