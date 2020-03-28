WORLD

With 260 Deaths in a Day, Toll Crosses 1,000 in Britain: Health Ministry

An elderly woman is seen walking past a public information sign by the A4 road in West London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 27, 2020. (Image; REUTERS)

As of 5:00 pm on March 27, 2020, 1,019 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

  • AFP London
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 8:31 PM IST
The number of coronavirus deaths in Britain jumped by 260 in one day to pass 1,000, official data showed Saturday, the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson himself tested positive.

At 5:00pm (1700 GMT) on Friday, the death toll was 1,019, up from 759 at the same time on Thursday, the health ministry figures showed.

As of 9:00am on Saturday, a total of 120,776 people in Britain had been tested, of whom 17,089 were confirmed positive.

Johnson and his health minister, Matt Hancock, were confirmed on Friday to be among those infected, although both said they had only mild symptoms.

Their cabinet colleague, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, revealed on Saturday that he too had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating, but had not been tested.

In a video message on Friday from Downing Street, where he lives and works, Johnson said he would continue to lead the government's response to the outbreak.

Media reports suggest his pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, who normally lives with him in Downing Street, moved several days ago to the couple's south London home to self-isolate there.

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty, another key player in the UK's response, also said Friday that he was in self-isolation after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

