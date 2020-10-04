With 3,190 New Covid-19 Cases, Philippines Reports Biggest Daily Spike in Infections in Nearly 2 Weeks

Passengers wearing face shields and face masks for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get off a bus in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/Files

The Philippines recorded 3,190 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its biggest daily increase since Sept. 21, bringing its total confirmed infections to 322,497, the highest tally in the region.

The health ministry also reported 100 more fatalities due to COVID-19 infections, the country's highest daily record since Sept. 14, taking its death toll to 5,776.