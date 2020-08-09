WORLD

1-MIN READ

With 532 Fresh Cases in 24 Hours, Australia's Victoria Reports Deadliest Day of Covid-19 Pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an illustration of a virus outside a regional science centre, as the city and surrounding areas face local restrictions in an effort to avoid a local lockdown being forced upon the region, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oldham, Britain August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Victoria on Sunday suffered its deadliest day since the pandemic began after reporting 10 deaths, mostly at aged-care facilities.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported on Monday six new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 532 new cases compared with 459 a day earlier.

"Five of those six deaths are connected to outbreaks in aged care," state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

The state recorded its previous one-day high of 484 cases last week.

