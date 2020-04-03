WORLD

1-MIN READ

With 562 Fatalities, New York Suffers Its Deadliest Day from Coronavirus; Death Toll Nears 3,000

Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility in the Brooklyn borough of New York.(Image: AP)

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 11:13 PM IST
New York suffered its deadliest single day from the novel coronavirus, with 562 additional deaths across the state for a total of 2,935 fatalities, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

Cuomo warned that people were going to die in the near term due to a lack of ventilators of hospital beds and called for resources from across the United States to be deployed to New York to help it deal with the growing crisis in the state.

