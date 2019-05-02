Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

With a Bucket of Fried Chicken, US Congressman Mocks Attorney General's House Snub

Congressman Steve Cohen arrived at a hearing of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee carrying a bucket of fried chicken and a poultry figurine.

Reuters

Updated:May 2, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With a Bucket of Fried Chicken, US Congressman Mocks Attorney General's House Snub
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) hands out Kentucky Fried Chicken during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference with the 2016 presidential election", that U.S. Attorney General Barr was scheduled to appear at, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 2, 2019. (REUTERS)
Loading...
Washington: When Attorney General William Barr refused to appear at a hearing in the U.S. Congress on Thursday, one Democrat decided it was thigh time to act against what he saw as fowl behavior.

Congressman Steve Cohen arrived at a hearing of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee carrying a bucket of fried chicken and a poultry figurine. He said the props represented the nation's top law enforcement official, who canceled his planned testimony amid a dispute over the hearing format.

"The chicken Barr should have shown up today and answered questions," the Tennessee Democrat told reporters, after he handed out pieces of fried chicken to other committee members. After the hearing concluded, committee staffers wiped up chicken grease from the area around Cohen's seat.

Democrats accuse Barr and other administration officials of stonewalling their investigations into Trump's taxes, his businesses and other topics.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Thursday that he may hold Barr in contempt of Congress if the attorney general does not turn over an unredacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram