With An Eye On Taiwan, China Launches Its Third Aircraft Carrier Fujian

China on Friday launched Fujian – the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy’s most modern aircraft carrier built entirely in China. This marks a major military advancement for the country which aims to bring it at par with the US Army.

The announcement and also the naming of the military carrier comes at a time when tensions remain high between China and the United States over Taiwan. China named its three aircraft carriers – Liaoning, Shandong and Fujian – on its provinces and Fujian is the closest province across Taiwan.

The Fujian was accorded a water-cannon salute as columns of sailors in white uniforms applauded and colorful streamers hung from its flight deck. This is China’s attempt at building a ‘blue water’ navy – capable of displaying its power far beyond its shores.

This also is a hint that the aircraft carrier is likely to be used if and when China attacks Taiwan in a bid to complete its so-called ‘reunification.’

Fujian is a ‘catapult aircraft carrier wholly designed and built by China’. Liaoning was purchased from Ukraine in 1998 and the Shandong was built in China but based on the Liaoning model.

Earlier, news agencies reported that China would name the aircraft carrier Jiangsu but after the ribbon cutting ceremony held at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, the 003-type warship’s name was revealed.

Fujian will help in bolstering the Chinese PLA’s A2/AD capabilities where it uses the strategy of combining ships, missiles and sensors to prevent adversaries from approaching China’s shores.

This will also help in cornering and detaching Taiwan from seeking military help from allies in case Chinese president Xi Jinping decides to invade the country.

Fujian stands out among other aircraft carriers as it boasts an electromagnetic catapult which can launch aircrafts in quick succession while using less deck space and hence allowing space for more aircrafts inside the carrier.

Though some experts argue that it is a complicated technology and is prone to breakdown, Collin Koh, a research fellow at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore told the AFP that Fujian could be a ‘game changer.’

However, Fujian using conventional fuel rather than nuclear energy – which US aircraft carriers do – could put it at a disadvantage as it would require docking and refueling.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, there are also concerns about the electromagnetic catapult as the US Navy has struggled to operate it on its own carriers. Though many say it is an advancement to the conventional ski jump ramp that aircraft carriers use.

It is yet to be commissioned and experts said that it may take up to five years to commission the aircraft carrier.

(with inputs from Nikkei Asia, Agence-France Presse and the Washington Post)

