With Four Bids Blocked in 2022, China’s Unwavering Support for Pak-Based Terrorists Continues

China this year blocked four attempts made by India and the US at the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Security Council to designate terrorists from Pakistan-based terror outfits as global terrorists.

On Wednesday, China blocked a joint bid by the US and India to designate Shahid Mahmood, a senior leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a global terrorist. Shahid Mahmood has been under the radar of the US Treasury since the final days of the Obama administration.

It was revealed that Mahmood travelled to Gaza, Bangladesh’s Rohingya refugee camps, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Syria to carry out recruitment-related activities.

However, the pattern displayed by China is alarming as it threatens to destabilize the region by enabling terrorist elements.

June 2022: Abdul Rehman Makki

It started in June when China put a technical hold on the proposal to designate Abdul Rehman Makki as a ‘Global Terrorist’ under the ISIS and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council. The terrorist, who is also the brother-in-law of UN-designated terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its chief and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, is accused of radicalizing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and also attacking innocent civilians in the Union Territories.

August 2022: Abdul Rauf Azhar

Abdul Rauf Azhar, a notorious terrorist who is currently the deputy chief of the proscribed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), escaped the global terrorist tag after China placed a technical hold on the proposal in August.

He was released in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines IC-814 flight in 1999 following which he became a founding member of the terrorist group JeM with Azhar.

He was also involved in the planning and execution of the 2001 attack on Indian parliament and the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in 2016.

September 2022: Sajid Mir

Sajid Mir, one of India’s most wanted terrorists and the main handler of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks continues to be on the payroll of Pakistani deep state as Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-designated by India to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist in September.

Mir has a $5 million bounty, placed by the US, on his head and is also wanted by the US for his terror conspiracy against a Danish newspaper and its employee in 2008 and in 2011, an Illinois court also indicted Mir and issued a warrant against him.

These were the instances from 2022 but China has derailed the global war on terror on previous occasions as well. Here is a list of those instances:

2009: Following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, India moved an independent terror designation proposal against Masood Azhar but the move was blocked by China.

2016: India after seven years proposed the listing of Masood Azhar on the global terrorist list with support from the US, the UK and France. China blocks the move.

2017: The trio moves a third proposal only to be blocked by China again.

2019: After the attacks on the CRPF personnel in J-K’s Pulwama in February

