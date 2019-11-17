Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

With Lasagne, Mushroom Sauce Chicken & Sweets, Pope Hosts Grand Lunch. Guess Who are the Guests

The menu for all in the Vatican's large audience hall, including the pope, was lasagne, chicken in cream of mushroom sauce, potatoes, sweets, fruit, and coffee.

Reuters

Updated:November 17, 2019, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
With Lasagne, Mushroom Sauce Chicken & Sweets, Pope Hosts Grand Lunch. Guess Who are the Guests
Pope Francis attends a lunch with the poor after celebrating a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor, in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, November 17 (Reuters)

Vatican City: Pope Francis hosted 1,500 homeless and needy people for lunch on Sunday as the Roman Catholic Church marked its World Day of the Poor.

The menu for all in the Vatican's large audience hall, including the pope, was lasagne, chicken in cream of mushroom sauce, potatoes, sweets, fruit, and coffee. The pope's guests were brought to the Vatican by volunteers of charity groups who help them daily.

All last week, a mobile clinic was set up in St. Peter's Square where volunteer doctors have been giving the poor free specialist health care. General care is available year-round nearby, another of Francis' initiatives.

Earlier, at a Mass for Rome's needy in St. Peter's Square, Francis said those better off should not feel "annoyed" by the poor but help them as much as possible.

He said they should ask themselves: "Do I, a Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend?" Francis established the yearly worldwide Catholic observance of the day in 2016.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram