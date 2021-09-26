CHANGE LANGUAGE
With Merkel Leaving, Exit Poll Shows Chancellor's Union Bloc, Social Democrats Neck-and-neck
With Merkel Leaving, Exit Poll Shows Chancellor’s Union Bloc, Social Democrats Neck-and-neck

Supporters react at the Social Democrats (SPD) headquarters after the exit polls were broadcast on television in Berlin on September 26, 2021 after the German general elections. (AFP)

SPD's general secretary Lars Klingbeil said they have fought their 'way back' and 'clearly has the mandate to govern'.

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have a clear “mandate to govern", the party’s general secretary Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday after exit polls showed them on 25-26 percent, closely followed by the conservatives on 24-25 percent.

“We have fought our way back as the SPD, the SPD is back, the SPD clearly has the mandate to govern," Klingbeil told public broadcaster ZDF. Meanwhile, Merkel’s CDU party secretary calls exit poll results ‘bitter’.

first published:September 26, 2021, 22:04 IST