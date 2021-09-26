With Merkel Leaving, Exit Poll Shows Chancellor’s Union Bloc, Social Democrats Neck-and-neck

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have a clear “mandate to govern", the party’s general secretary Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday after exit polls showed them on 25-26 percent, closely followed by the conservatives on 24-25 percent.

“We have fought our way back as the SPD, the SPD is back, the SPD clearly has the mandate to govern," Klingbeil told public broadcaster ZDF. Meanwhile, Merkel’s CDU party secretary calls exit poll results ‘bitter’.

SPD’s general secretary Lars Klingbeil said they have fought their ‘way back as the SPD and clearly has the mandate to govern’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here