Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Imran Khan Vows to Continue Anti-corruption Drive as More Opposition Leader Land in Jail Over Graft Charges

Without naming Nawaz Sharif, he said that some people who are in jail on corruption charges tried to influence him through a third a country.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Imran Khan Vows to Continue Anti-corruption Drive as More Opposition Leader Land in Jail Over Graft Charges
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Loading...

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday due to graft and bad governance the country's debt reached Rs 30,000 billion from Rs 6,000 billion and the anti-corruption drive will continue until all those involved in it are brought to justice.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of a hospital at Namal Institute in his native Mianwali area of Punjab, he said, "Every economic problem including inflation, devaluation of money and other problems have been caused by 'plundering and looting' of national wealth during the last ten years."

Two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and former president, Asif Ali Zardari, are facing corruption charges. While Sharif is serving a seven year jail term, Abbasi and Zardari are in the custody of the country's anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

"The process of accountability will continue without any discrimination because corruption is the biggest hurdle in development and the country will not progress until the thieves are caught," Khan said.

He also said that no influence or pressure will be tolerated from any side as far as the effort to eliminate corruption was concerned.

Without naming Sharif, he said that some people who are in jail on corruption charges tried to influence him through a third a country.

Though he did not reveal the name of the third country, but it is believed that the Emir of Qatar, during his visit to Pakistan in June, talked on the issue with Khan.

The Prime Minister said the debt reached to Rs 30,000 billion from Rs 6,000 billion in a decade due to corruption and bad governance.

"Every economic problem including inflation, devaluation and other problems have been caused by the plundering and looting of national wealth during the last ten years, he said.

The difficult economic period will be over and the country will become prosperous in future, the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the need for building a hospital, he said the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital in a backward area will help the local population receive medical care.

Khan's government is being criticized by opposition for targeting his opponents in the name accountability.

He also rejected the charges by the leaders of political parties of being victimised, saying that the cases on various political leaders were initiated before his government came to power.

He said that even he faced the courts and got his name cleared.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram