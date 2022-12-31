With New ‘Ministries’ & Squadron of Suicide Bombers, Pakistani Taliban Forms Government in Exile

The Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) has announced its new appointments dividing the outfit into various “ministries" such as defence, judiciary, information, political affairs, economic affairs, education, a fatwa issuing authority, intelligence and a department for construction, sources have told CNN-News18.

The Taliban outfit now has a “ministry of defence” is headed by Mufti Muzahim, who is on the US State Department’s list of designated terrorists. The ministry is divided into North and South zones with the former including Peshawar, Malakand, Mardan, Gilgit Baltistan and Hazara “wilaya" and the latter has DIKhan, Bannu, Kohat and Zhob “wilaya".

The ministry also includes a ‘Special Istishadi Force’ — a squadron of suicide bombers as well as two operational camps under Lahore-based Al Farooq Foundation.

TTP’s intelligence directorate is headed by its chief Noor Wali Mehsud while Darul Qaza (final decision or decree) has 20 members and Darul Ifta (place where decisions are issued) has 14 members.

Meanwhile, the TTP has been accused of carrying out increased “terrorist activities”, with the Shehbaz Sharif government alleging that the number of fighters in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area was between 7,000 and 10,000.

The TTP, however, issued a statement that the militant group was only working against “Pakistani forces”.

On Christmas, the US embassy had issued a warning of a possible terror threat against American citizens at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad and prohibited American staff from visiting the five-star facility.

A day later on December 26, even the Saudi Arabian embassy in Islamabad issued a security advisory instructing its citizens in Pakistan to restrict their movement.

But the TTP said the Pakistani government was spreading false information about threats to foreigners. “We are not planning such things. Diplomats and foreigners shouldn’t pay heed to such fake news,” it said.

