Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

With No Cathedral to Go to, Parisians Pray For Notre-Dame's Swift Restoration at Smaller Catholic Church

The mass had originally been scheduled to be held at Notre-Dame, whose spire was destroyed and its roof gutted in Monday's blaze as rescuers put their lives at risk to salvage the rest of the centuries-old cathedral and its priceless artefacts.

Reuters

Updated:April 21, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With No Cathedral to Go to, Parisians Pray For Notre-Dame's Swift Restoration at Smaller Catholic Church
People attend Easter Sunday Mass at Saint-Eustache, days after a massive fire devastated large parts of the structure of the gothic Notre-Dame Cathedral, in Paris, France (Image : Reuters).
Loading...
Paris: With no cathedral to go to, hundreds of Parisians gathered for Easter Sunday mass at the smaller Saint-Eustache catholic church on the city's right bank, and prayed for the swift restoration of Notre-Dame after its devastating fire.

The archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, began the service by drawing a parallel between the planned reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, celebrated every year by Christians at Easter.

"We will rise up again and our cathedral will rise up again," he told the congregation, which included the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, and the head of the Paris fire service, General Jean-Claude Gallet.

The mass had originally been scheduled to be held at Notre-Dame, whose spire was destroyed and its roof gutted in Monday's blaze as rescuers put their lives at risk to salvage the rest of the centuries-old cathedral and its priceless artefacts.

Half way through the mass, Gallet received a minute's applause from the congregation in tribute to the 400 firefighters who extinguished the blaze, and was then handed a bible that survived the fire.

"We wish to reunite with the faithful, to pray together, hoping that Notre-Dame of Paris is revived as quickly as possible," said Annie le Bourvellec, a charity worker, as hundreds of worshippers queued outside Saint-Eustache, one of Paris's biggest churches, ahead of the mass.

Kimon Yiasemiees, a construction litigation expert from Washington D.C., expressed a similar sentiment.

"It is a tragedy, but in any tragedy, you have to look for a hope of renewal," he said. "And it just shows me that, not only the French people, but people around the world are really in tune to Notre-Dame and to Paris..."

President Emmanuel Macron pledged this week that France would rebuild the cathedral in five years and that the French people would pull together to repair their national symbol.

The destruction of one of the France's best-loved and visited monuments prompted an outpouring of sorrow and a rush by rich families and corporations to pledge around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for its reconstruction.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram