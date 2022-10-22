CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » World » With ‘Phuljhadis’, ‘Paani-puris’, Kamala Harris Celebrates Diwali With Indian-Americans | WATCH
1-MIN READ

With ‘Phuljhadis’, ‘Paani-puris’, Kamala Harris Celebrates Diwali With Indian-Americans | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: October 22, 2022, 18:42 IST

Delhi, India

US Vice President Kamala Harris at her residence celebrating Diwali. (Twitter/K. Travis Ballie)

US Vice President Kamala Harris at her residence celebrating Diwali. (Twitter/K. Travis Ballie)

Harris opened her house to more than 100 Indian-Americans and highlighted that "Diwali is a universal concept that transcends cultures."

The Naval Observatory, United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence wore a festive spirit on Saturday with echoing chants of “happy Diwali” and “Phuljhadis” lighting up the space.

Harris opened her house to more than 100 Indian-Americans and highlighted that “Diwali is a universal concept that transcends cultures.”

Dressed in traditional Indian attires, the attendees could be seen singing songs and burning  Diwali crackers with the vice president and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The Naval Observatory was colourfully decorated with lights and diyas while the guests were served a wide variety of authentic Indian delicacies from ‘pani puri’ to traditional sweets, community leaders, who attended the event, said, PTI reported.

Among people who attended the celebrations were members of the Biden-Harris Administration, including Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy, President’s Special Advisor Neera Tanden, and Biden’s Speech Writer Vinay Reddy. America’s former Ambassador to India, Rich Verma was also present at the Diwali celebrations.

“Diwali is about being inspired by the relevance of light over darkness, and shedding light in moments of darkness, Harris told the gathering of more than a hundred Indian Americans.

“As the vice president, I think a lot about it because we are not without great challenges in our own country and in the world. And these are the moments when a festival like Diwali reminds us of the importance of our power to bring light in moments of darkness,” she said.

Read all the Latest News here

first published:October 22, 2022, 18:42 IST
last updated:October 22, 2022, 18:42 IST