With Primary Wins in Florida & Illinois, Trump Becomes Presumptive Republican Nominee

File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

Trump did not face any meaningful competition for the Republican nomination and the Florida and Illinois results were a foregone conclusion according to many.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump has won the Florida and Illinois Republican primaries, making him the party's presumptive nominee in the November presidential election.


"Congratulations to Donald J. Trump on officially becoming the presumptive Republican nominee for President!" Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted on tuesday.


The 73-year-old White House incumbent did not face any meaningful competition for the Republican nomination and the Florida and Illinois results were a foregone conclusion.


"Our party is united, our grassroots movement is fired up, and we are ready for FOUR MORE YEARS!" McDaniel said.


Former vice president Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, according to network projections, moving him a step closer to the party nomination and a slot on the ballot against Trump in November.

