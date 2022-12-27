With TTP Resurgent, US, UK, Aus, Saudi Arabia Issue Advisories for Their Citizens in Pak | Exclusive Details

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is gaining power in Pakistan again, with attacks and violence on the rise.

After the United States and the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Australia have also advised their citizens in Pakistan to be cautious and limit their movement amid a growing threat.

The TTP challenged the Pakistan army chief for the alleged false claim of clearance and successful completion of the Bannu operation against militants.

TTP released a detailed statement on the Pakistani military chief’s remarks on the operation to take control of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Bannu which was under siege with several hostages.

The TTP claims that it was a failed operation and three divisions of Pakistani soldiers were supported by US drones.

The outfit also claimed that General Asim Munir is a puppet in the hands of the American State Department. “TTP will continue to fight against the Pakistan Security forces. We will continue Jihad to implement Sharia in Pakistan. Pakistani State agencies are spreading fake information about their triumph in Waziristan Operations,” the group said.

It is important to mention here that Pakistan army chief Gen Asim Munir visited the elite Special Services Group (SSG)’s Zarrar company that retook the anti-terrorism facility from the local Taliban, and he claimed the killing of 25 militants.

TTP has stepped up attacks across Pakistan since November, when it unilaterally ended a ceasefire after accusing the military of violating the truce.

On December 22, TTP released a video featuring sniper attacks on Pakistani troops in South Waziristan and Bajaur districts. It shows Pakistani troops apparently ill-prepared and ill-equipped against TTP fighters who are using long-range rifles with night vision and thermal devices mounted on them.

After the Islamabad suicide blast, the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack and also announced the BLA’s pledge of allegiance to the TTP in Balochistan’s Makran region.

Recently, the TTP gave a warning by releasing a video of the parliament on social media with the message: “TTP is here. We are coming.”

Recent developments

29th Nov, 2022: A high-level delegation headed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar visited Kabul to hold talks with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off their months-long ceasefire with Pakistan.

28th Nov, 2022: The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off the ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered its militants to stage attacks across the country. These talks were resumed in May 2022.

Nov 2022: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that “it is time to review decisions we took or we were made to take with regards to internal security and terrorism.”

Oct 2022: Ministry of Interior issued a nationwide alert asking for ‘extreme vigilance’ after a standstill in peace talks with TTP.

It said that the TTP accuses the Pakistani government of failing to fulfil its main demand — the reversal of the merger of former Fata with KP — as well as continuing to detain TTP members while a truce was still being negotiated.

NACTA’s last meeting of the authority’s board of governors was held after a gap of two years, despite a legal obligation that the board should meet at least once in each quarter of the year.

There have been reports of the Bajaur peace body planning a march against terror incidents in the first week of January 2023.

Timeline of attacks

At least 24 incidents including major attacks in Bannu CTD, Lakki Marwat and in Balochistan have been reported since 28th November, 2022.

25th Dec, 2022: 6 security men killed in Kahan, while at least 17 people suffered injuries in different attacks across Balochistan.

24th Dec, 2022: 5 security men martyred in Chaman, Turbat.

24th Dec, 2022: In a separate attack, a Levies soldier was martyred after unknown armed motorcyclists opened fire in the border town of Chaman, police said. TTP claimed responsibility.

24th Dec, 2022: 4 persons including a woman and a child were injured when unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade on Sabzal road near Ameer Muhammad Dasti police station in Quetta, Balochistan.

24th Dec 2022: 4 security personnel died when a convoy of security forces came under an armed attack in the Gokadan area of Kech district, Balochistan.

24th Dec, 2022: 3 mutilated bodies recovered from Manra area of Birmil Tehsil, South Waziristan tribal district.

23rd Dec, 2022: A head constable of the Islamabad Police lost his life in an explosion and 3 injured. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) issued a detailed statement claiming responsibility for the suicide attack.

19th Dec, 2022: At least 20 people were injured in a blast in Farooq Azam Chowk, Khuzdar district. Balochistan (Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA), in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attack.

20th Dec, 2022: Reports of militants attack at a police post in Achini area of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with heavy weapons. However; they escaped after police retaliated.

20th Dec, 2022: A Levies personnel was shot dead while another wounded in an early morning attack by unidentified armed persons at Bhutt Levies checkpost on the CPEC road, Kharan district, Balochistan.

20th Dec, 2022: Around 50 militants entered the Wana police station after blowing up the front gate. One police personnel injured.

20th Dec, 2022: 25 attackers were killed in the Bannu operation, three were arrested and seven surrendered to forces. Three security officers were martyred in the operation while 10, including three officers, were injured.

19th Dec, 2022: TTP claimed the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) inspector in Peshawar.

19th Dec, 2022: A suicide blast occurred in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

Resultantly, Naik Abid (age 33 years, resident of Mansehra) and 2 civilians died while one civilian was injured in the incident.

18th Dec, 2022: A massive attack by militants on a police station in Lakki Marwat left 4 policemen dead and 4 injured.

At least four police personnel were killed and as many others wounded in an overnight attack on the Bargai police station of Lakki Marwat.

14th Dec, 2022: Three people were killed while 7 soldiers and 5 civilians got wounded when a suicide bomber on a motorbike struck a security forces convoy on Boyan-Miranshah road.

11th Dec, 2022: Afghan Border Forces opened fire of heavy weapons including artillery/mortar onto the civilian population in Chaman, Balochistan causing deaths of at least 6 civilians with another 17 individuals being injured.

10th Dec, 2022: At least one person died and 7 others were wounded including women and children in a blast in a shop in main Awaran Bazar, district Awaran, Balochistan.

8th Dec, 2022: A hand grenade exploded at the Regi police station because of which the windows and some lights were destroyed. There have been no casualties. The TTP in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack)

6th Dec, 2022: A vehicle carrying District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan district was attacked by unidentified militants in the Draban area. During the attack 2 police constables got injured. DPO has survived the attack.

3rd Dec, 2022: A police mobile van in Nowshera district’s Akora Khattak area was attacked by armed militants. 3 policemen, including a head constable and their driver were gunned down and rushed to the hospital where they were received dead.

2nd Dec, 2022: Pakistan’s Head of Mission to Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani escaped an assassination bid.

30th Nov, 2022: A suicide bomber struck a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary; the personnel were being deployed in Kuchlak for the security of anti-polio staff. At least one security official and 2 pedestrians that include a school-going child died and 22 were injured.

