With Two-thirds of Afghanistan Under Taliban, Govt Offers Them 'Share in Power'

As Taliban insurgents captured the city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week, local media reported that the Afghanistan government has offered them share in the government if they agreed to end the violence.

Al Jazeera quoted government sources who said that the Afghan government, which is fast losing its hold on the country as insurgents overrun city after city -the Taliban now control about two-thirds of Afghanistan - has offered its first olive branch with its readiness to share power with the Talibanis.

“Yes, the government has submitted a proposal to Qatar as mediator. The proposal allows the Taliban to share power in return for a halt in violence in the country," AFP reported quoting sources.

The speed of the Taliban advancehas sparked widespread recriminations over US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

RELATED NEWS Taliban Complete Northeast Afghan Blitz as More Cities Fall; Kandahar Jail Overrun

The Taliban control about two-thirds of Afghanistan, with the last of the U.S.-led international forces set to leave by the end of the month, and their guerrilla army has waged war on multiple fronts, resulting in thousands of families fleeing the provinces in hope of finding safety in Kabul and other cities.

A senior security official said the Taliban had captured Ghazni, which is on the highway between Kabul and the second city of Kandahar, and had occupied all of its government agency headquarters after heavy clashes.

Fighting has also been intense in the southern city of Kandahar. The city hospital had received scores of bodies of members of the armed forces and some wounded Taliban, a doctor said late on Wednesday.

The Taliban said they had captured Kandahar’s provincial prison.

The Taliban also said they had seized airports outside the cities of Kunduz and Sheberghan in the north and Farah in the west, making it even more difficult to supply beleaguered government forces.

The Taliban said they had also captured the provincial headquarters in Lashkar Gah, the embattled capital of the southern province of Helmand, a hotbed of militant activity.

Bordering Pakistan, Kandahar and other southern and eastern provinces have long been Taliban heartlands but it has been in the north where they have made their biggest gains in recent weeks.

RAPID GAINS

A US defence official on Wednesday cited a US intelligence report and said the Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days and possibly take it over within 90, following their recent rapid gains.

Biden said on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw and urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland.

All gateways to Kabul, which lies on a plain surrounded by mountains, were choked with civilians fleeing violence, a Western security source said, adding that there was a risk Taliban fighters could be among them.

The Taliban, who controlled most of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when they were ousted for harbouring al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden after Sept. 11, wants to defeat the U.S-backed government and reimpose strict Islamic law.

(With Reuters inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here