English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'With You 100 Percent': US Vice President Mike Pence Passes Trump's Message to Venezuela's Guaido
Guaido warned against 'indulging' Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, saying to do so 'would be a threat to all of America.'
File photo of United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (Reuters)
Loading...
Bogota: US Vice President Mike Pence passed on a message from Donald Trump to Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday, telling him "we are with you 100 percent."
Pence and Guaido met in Colombia's capital during a meeting of regional allies to discuss their next move in response to the crisis in Venezuela.
Guaido warned against "indulging" Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, saying to do so "would be a threat to all of America."
Colombia's President Ivan Duque, meanwhile, called on regional allies to create a "more powerful and effective" ring around Maduro to facilitate the transition of power "demanded by the Venezuelan people."
The Lima Group meeting is taking place following a bloody weekend in which Guaido failed to fulfil his pledge to bring humanitarian aid into Venezuela after a military blockade ordered by Maduro stood firm.
Four people died in clashes on Venezuela's border with Brazil between security forces and civilians seeking to bring in aid.
Several hundred more were injured in the confrontations at the borders with Colombia and Brazil.
Trump "sent me here to stand with you and to stand with our friends and allies in Venezuela," Pence told Guaido, who caused a sensation a month ago in declaring himself acting president.
That sparked a power struggle between the National Assembly speaker and Maduro, whom Guaido has branded illegitimate over his disputed reelection last May.
"It's important to recover democracy in Venezuela because those usurping power today are a threat to the continent's stability," said Guaido.
He said on Sunday he was heading to Bogota to ask allies to consider "all measures" in helping end Venezuela's humanitarian crisis.
Years of recession and hyperinflation have left people suffering shortages of desperately needed food and medicines.
Guaido says 300,000 people could die if the aid isn't urgently brought in.
Maduro has rejected the aid, though, claiming it would be a pretext to a US invasion.
Before the meeting began, Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Hugo de Zela said the Lima Group's aim was "to find a peaceful solution" to the political impasse.
Pence and Guaido met in Colombia's capital during a meeting of regional allies to discuss their next move in response to the crisis in Venezuela.
Guaido warned against "indulging" Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, saying to do so "would be a threat to all of America."
Colombia's President Ivan Duque, meanwhile, called on regional allies to create a "more powerful and effective" ring around Maduro to facilitate the transition of power "demanded by the Venezuelan people."
The Lima Group meeting is taking place following a bloody weekend in which Guaido failed to fulfil his pledge to bring humanitarian aid into Venezuela after a military blockade ordered by Maduro stood firm.
Four people died in clashes on Venezuela's border with Brazil between security forces and civilians seeking to bring in aid.
Several hundred more were injured in the confrontations at the borders with Colombia and Brazil.
Trump "sent me here to stand with you and to stand with our friends and allies in Venezuela," Pence told Guaido, who caused a sensation a month ago in declaring himself acting president.
That sparked a power struggle between the National Assembly speaker and Maduro, whom Guaido has branded illegitimate over his disputed reelection last May.
"It's important to recover democracy in Venezuela because those usurping power today are a threat to the continent's stability," said Guaido.
He said on Sunday he was heading to Bogota to ask allies to consider "all measures" in helping end Venezuela's humanitarian crisis.
Years of recession and hyperinflation have left people suffering shortages of desperately needed food and medicines.
Guaido says 300,000 people could die if the aid isn't urgently brought in.
Maduro has rejected the aid, though, claiming it would be a pretext to a US invasion.
Before the meeting began, Peru's Foreign Affairs Minister Hugo de Zela said the Lima Group's aim was "to find a peaceful solution" to the political impasse.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sala Crash Report Says Plane Not Licensed for Commercial Use
- India vs Australia: Bumrah Relives That Superlative 19th Over at Vizag
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results