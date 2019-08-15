Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

‘Without Rape and Incest..?’: US Politician in Trouble Over Bizarre Statement on World Population

Steve King, an avid supporter of US President Donald Trump, defended his opposition to abortion in all cases, including rape and incest.

AFP

Updated:August 15, 2019, 7:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
‘Without Rape and Incest..?’: US Politician in Trouble Over Bizarre Statement on World Population
File photo of US Representative Steve King. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Washington: Controversial United States Republican congressman Steve King set off yet another firestorm on Wednesday when he questioned whether the world's human population would exist if rape and incest did not occur throughout history.

King, a fierce conservative who is an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, was defending his opposition to abortion in all cases, including rape and incest, during an address to the Westside Conservative Club in his home state of Iowa.

"What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" King said in a video of his comments posted by the Des Moines Register.

"Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that's taken place... I know I can't certify that I'm not part of a product of that," he added.

"I'd like to think that every one of the lives of us are as precious as any other life."

King is a polarising figure in Congress, with a history of making racist statements -- last year he questioned why the language of white supremacy was offensive.

The latest remarks triggered a bipartisan backlash.

Randy Feenstra, a Republican Iowa state lawmaker who is challenging King in next year's party primary, said the congressman is merely serving as the Democrats' "best hope" of keeping control of the US House.

"Trump needs defenders in Congress, not distractions," Feenstra said on Twitter.

No fewer than 10 2020 Democratic presidential candidates lashed out at King for his remarks.

"It's time to unseat this bigot," tweeted Julian Castro, an Obama-era housing secretary and the only Latino in the presidential race.

"You are a disgrace. Resign," Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, also on Twitter.

King's track record has made him a pariah in Washington, where Republican leaders have stripped him of his congressional committee assignments.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram