English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Woes Persist for Boeing's 737 Max as Debris Found in Fuel Tanks of Undelivered Jets

In early 2019, regulators across the world banned 737 Max planes after two fatal crashes. (Reuters/File photo)

In early 2019, regulators across the world banned 737 Max planes after two fatal crashes. (Reuters/File photo)

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 following two crashes that claimed 346 lives.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 8:16 AM IST
Share this:

New York: Boeing vowed Tuesday to tighten controls after potentially dangerous debris was found in fuel tanks of undelivered 737 MAX aircraft, a plane that has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

Due to the halt in service, the company has stopped delivering the jets and temporarily ceased production.

After repeatedly missing its goals for resuming flights last year, Boeing has targeted a mid-2020 return for the plane.

"While conducting maintenance we discovered Foreign Object Debris (FOD) in undelivered 737 MAX airplanes currently in storage," a company spokesman told AFP.

"That finding led to a robust internal investigation and immediate corrective actions in our production system."

A message to staff from vice president Mark Jenks said debris was found in several planes in storage. No further details were given about the debris material, which Bloomberg News said could have been tools or rags left by workers.

About 400 aircraft must now be inspected. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 following two crashes that claimed 346 lives.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story