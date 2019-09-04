Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Woman Among 6 Islamic State Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Police in Pakistan's Quetta

Five security personnel were injured in the operation carried out by the counter-terrorism police and intelligence agencies near Eastern Bypass in the provincial capital Quetta.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Among 6 Islamic State Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Police in Pakistan's Quetta
Representative image.
Loading...

Karachi: A woman was among the six militants of the Islamic State terror group killed in an encounter after security forces raided a terrorist hideout on Wednesday in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, police said.

Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt said that an official of the Balochistan Constabulary was also killed in the operation carried out near Eastern Bypass in the provincial capital Quetta, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Butt said that the militants belonged to the Islamic State group. Eight other personnel from the Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) were injured, one of whom is said to be critical.

Butt said that the operation, that lasted for six hours, was carried out by officials of the intelligence agencies, counter-terrorism department and ATF. The security forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition from the militants.

The bodies of the terrorists have been shifted to a hospital in Quetta for postmortem. Another security official, who declined to be named, said the militants were involved in a series of targeted killings and bomb explosions in Balochistan.

Following the operation, a large contingent of police and other security personnel was deployed at the site of the raid.

According to a spokesperson of the Counter Terrorism Department, the raid took place after the security agencies received reports about the presence of terrorists in the area, Geo TV reported.

The woman, who was wearing a suicide jacket, blew herself up during the encounter, the spokesperson said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram