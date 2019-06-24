Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Woman and 3 Children Found Dead in South Texas Area Used for Illegal Border Crossings

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells the McAllen Monitor that the dead appeared to be two infants, a toddler and a woman in her early 20s.

Associated Press

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman and 3 Children Found Dead in South Texas Area Used for Illegal Border Crossings
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells the McAllen Monitor that the dead appeared to be two infants, a toddler and a woman in her early 20s.
Loading...

Mission (Texas): A sheriff in South Texas says Border Patrol agents have discovered the bodies of four people, including three children, within a wildlife management area near the border.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra tells the McAllen Monitor that the dead appeared to be two infants, a toddler and a woman in her early 20s.

The sheriff tells the newspaper that they may have been dead for a few days by the time they were discovered Sunday in Las Palomas Wildlife Management area near the Rio Grande River.

The newspaper reports that area is known locally as El Rincon del Diablo, or the Devil's Corner, and is often used for illegal border crossings.

The sheriff said on Twitter that the FBI will investigate the deaths.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram