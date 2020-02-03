English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Woman Attacks 2 People on Street With Knife, Shot by Belgian Police

Picture for representation.

Picture for representation.

According to police, the victims were taken to hospital with knife wounds but their lives were not in danger.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: February 3, 2020, 7:37 AM IST
Share this:
Ghent: A woman was shot in the hand by police in the Belgian city of Ghent on Sunday after attacking two pedestrians, local media reported, but authorities said nothing yet indicated the incident was terror related.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the victims were taken to hospital with knife wounds but their lives were not in danger.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told AFP that Belgian police and the public prosecutor's office of East Flanders were investigating the event.

"There is currently no indication that the incident that took place in Ghent was of a terrorist nature," the office said.

The street, located in northwest of the Dutch-speaking canal city, was closed on Sunday evening with large numbers of police and rescue services at the scene, media said.
Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story