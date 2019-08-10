Woman Awarded $725,000 in Lawsuit Against Neo-Nazi Website Founder
After Dumpson became student government president in 2017, someone hung nooses with bananas containing derogatory messages on the university's campus.
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Washington: The first black woman to serve as American University's student government president has won a lawsuit against a neo-Nazi website operator who orchestrated an online harassment campaign against her.
A federal judge granted default judgment on Friday to Taylor Dumpson and awarded her more than $725,000 after The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and a follower failed to respond to her lawsuit.
The judge awarded Dumpson compensatory damages of $101,429.28, punitive damages of $500,000, and attorneys' fees and costs of $ 124,022.10.
The judge also entered a restraining order against Anglin, his Moonbase Holdings limited liability company, and Brian Andrew Ade.
After Dumpson became student government president in 2017, someone hung nooses with bananas containing derogatory messages on the university's campus. Anglin posted an article about the incident and directed followers to "troll storm" Dumpson on social media.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amit Sadh and Girlfriend Annabel DaSilva Call it Quits: Report
- Raina Undergoes Knee Surgery, Set to Miss Parts of Domestic Season
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India
- Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play
- HarmonyOS by Huawei is Finally Here, to Work on All Device Types