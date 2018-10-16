Woman Falls Into Shark Tank at Feeding Time. Guess What Happens Next

It was a miraculous escape for a woman in China who accidentally fell into a shark tank when the hungry fish were waiting to be fed.The incident took place at a shopping mall in Zhejiang Province when the woman, who works at a store, entered the footbridge without permission, the Daily Mail reported. The tank is suspended under the footbridge, which has a glass bottom to allow shoppers to observe the sharks.She was reportedly in a hurry to attend a meeting and hence used the shortcut.However, the woman tripped over the edge of the tank cover and went plunging into the water. Thankfully, she was saved by two security guards and did not suffer injuries.A spokesperson claimed that the sharks in the tank were young Lemon Sharks and were harmless.