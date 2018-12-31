LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
Woman, Four-year-old Granddaughter Killed in US House Fire

Both victims succumbed to their injuries Sunday after being found unconscious inside the burning home.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
(Image for representation: Reuters)
New Hyde Park (US): Authorities say a 68-year-old woman and her four-year-old granddaughter have died following a house fire on Long Island. WABC-TV reports that both victims succumbed to their injuries Sunday after being found unconscious inside the burning home. They were carried out by firefighters.

The fire started around 3 AM at a two-story house in New Hyde Park. More than 200 firefighters responded to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.

A 10-year-old boy was injured but escaped the blaze by jumping from a window of the home. New Hyde Park Fire Chief Brian Sherwood told Newsday he landed on a car below. The boy was listed in stable condition late Sunday.

Nassau County police confirmed two people died in the fire but did not identify the victims. Two other people in the house were uninjured. Police said the fire was not suspicious. Its cause remains under investigation.

