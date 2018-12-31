English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman, Four-year-old Granddaughter Killed in US House Fire
Both victims succumbed to their injuries Sunday after being found unconscious inside the burning home.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
New Hyde Park (US): Authorities say a 68-year-old woman and her four-year-old granddaughter have died following a house fire on Long Island. WABC-TV reports that both victims succumbed to their injuries Sunday after being found unconscious inside the burning home. They were carried out by firefighters.
The fire started around 3 AM at a two-story house in New Hyde Park. More than 200 firefighters responded to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.
A 10-year-old boy was injured but escaped the blaze by jumping from a window of the home. New Hyde Park Fire Chief Brian Sherwood told Newsday he landed on a car below. The boy was listed in stable condition late Sunday.
Nassau County police confirmed two people died in the fire but did not identify the victims. Two other people in the house were uninjured. Police said the fire was not suspicious. Its cause remains under investigation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The fire started around 3 AM at a two-story house in New Hyde Park. More than 200 firefighters responded to the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.
A 10-year-old boy was injured but escaped the blaze by jumping from a window of the home. New Hyde Park Fire Chief Brian Sherwood told Newsday he landed on a car below. The boy was listed in stable condition late Sunday.
Nassau County police confirmed two people died in the fire but did not identify the victims. Two other people in the house were uninjured. Police said the fire was not suspicious. Its cause remains under investigation.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results