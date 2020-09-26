Woman Gang-raped at College Hostel in Bangladesh's Sylhet District, Police Probe Incident

A woman was gang-raped by a group of men at a hostel of the Murari Chand College in Bangladesh's Sylhet district, police sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, a perpetrators took the woman and her husband, who were visiting the college, to the hostel, where they tied up the husband and raped the woman on Friday night, reports The Daily Star newpaper.

"On information, police rescued the rape victim and her husband and sent her to the One-stop Crisis Centre at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital around 12.10 a.m.," said Jyotirmoy Sarker, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP).

"Police are trying to confirm the identities of the perpetrators and arrest them," he said.

The police sources have alleged that the perpetrators were students of the college.

The college was yet to respond on the incident.