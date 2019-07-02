Woman Hides 3kgs Drugs in Walnuts, Caught at Dubai Airport
In another case, a man concealed narcotics in the battery of his cell phone trying to sneak in with the drugs.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Dubai: Using a unique technique to smuggle narcotics, a woman was caught at Dubai International Airport hiding 3 kg of drugs in six walnuts.
Director-General of Dubai Customs Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said that though smugglers are coming up with new and unexpected techniques, the customs has managed to foil many attempts to smuggle 14 kg of narcotic drugs in the first quarter of 2019.
"These were part of 973 seizures of restricted and prohibited goods made at the airport over a period from January 1 to March 31," he was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.
Smugglers also hide their drugs in bags full with red lentils, in toys, bananas and in chocolates as well in stomach.
Musabih said that the special training is given to the inspectors and use of sophisticated scanning devices helps them detect the drugs.
Nassir Madani, a senior inspector at Terminal-3 of Dubai International Airport, said the items seized at the airport include narcotics, weapons, endangered animals and plants, fake money, sorcery tools, drug abuse tools, counterfeit products and jewellery.
