Woman Puts Free Airline Apple in Bag, Costs Her $500 in Customs

Crystal Tadlock tells KDVR-TV in Denver that flight attendants had passed out the apples and she placed it in her carry-on to save for her flight from Minneapolis to Denver. Her bag was randomly searched by Customs.

Associated Press

Updated:April 24, 2018, 9:00 AM IST
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Denver: The US Customs and Border Patrol has fined a woman $500 for not declaring she was bringing a free apple into the US that she received on her Delta Air Lines flight from Paris.

Crystal Tadlock tells KDVR-TV in Denver that flight attendants had passed out the apples and she placed it in her carry-on to save for her flight from Minneapolis to Denver. Her bag was randomly searched by Customs.

Tadlock says the agent asked her if her trip to France was expensive and when she said yes he told her it was about to get more expensive after charging her $500.

Delta says it recommends all passengers comply with Customs regulations.

Customs declaration forms ask passengers if they are bringing any fruits or vegetables into the country.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
