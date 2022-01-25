Woman Searches Junk Email Folder Looking For Mail, Finds Out She Won $3 Million Lottery

People often do not bother to look at the contents inside the spam folder of their email. The case of 55-year-old US resident Laura Spears is no different but she was in for a huge surprise when she found out that she won a $3 million dollar lottery while checking for an unrelated mail in her email’s spam folder.

Spears bought the Mega Millions ticket online from the state lottery when she noticed that the jackpot amount was climbing into the hundreds of millions. “A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account. That’s when I saw an email from the lottery saying I had won a prize,” Spears was quoted as saying by the BBC.

She said that she could not believe what she was reading following which she logged in to her lottery account to check if she indeed won the prize and to her ‘shock’ she did win. She told the BBC that she will monitor her emails more closely. Spears also plans to retire early.

She said that she added the Michigan Lottery to her ‘safe senders’’ list in case she wins another mega lottery again.

Mega Millions lottery tickets cost two dollars in 45 states. The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery mega prize is one in 302,575,350 - that is if all the six numbers match.

The competition was started in 2002 and the rules have changed over the years to reduce the odds of winning which in turn have led to larger jackpots.

Among the top five jackpot wins was the Powerball win in 2016 when $1.58 billion was shared by ticket holders from California, Florida and Tennessee splitting the mega prize in three ways. Mavis Wanczyk, mother-of-two, from Massachusetts won $758.7 million in 2017, was among the other mega winners.

