Woman Sues Twitter, Facebook, Google Over 2015 Paris Terror Attacks
The attacks on cafes, the national stadium and a concert hall left 130 people dead. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.
People lay flowers and light candles at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Paris terror attacks. (Getty Images)
Chicago: A Chicago-area woman who was at a cafe in Paris during the 2015 attacks is suing Twitter, Facebook and Google, alleging the sites helped aid the growth of the Islamic State group by giving it social media access.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports Mandy Palmucci filed the federal lawsuit last week in Chicago. The lawsuit says she was at a Paris cafe when more than a dozen people were killed there and that she suffered emotionally.
Facebook said in a statement there's no place on its site for those who engage in terrorism or for content that supports such activity.
Twitter and Google didn't respond to the newspaper's messages seeking comment.
Similar lawsuits elsewhere have been dismissed on grounds that laws shield online providers from responsibility for content posted by users.
