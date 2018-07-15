English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woman Survives Seven Days on Radiator Water After California Crash
Angela Hernandez, 23, of Portland was found by a pair of hikers on Friday evening after they saw her wrecked Jeep Patriot SUV partially submerged at the bottom of a 200-foot cliff in the Big Sur area
Angela Hernandez is found at the bottom of a cliff in Monterey County, California, July 13, 2018 (Image: Reuters)
California: An Oregon woman who disappeared a week ago was rescued from the bottom of a California coastal cliff where she survived by drinking water from the radiator of her wrecked sports utility vehicle, authorities said on Saturday.
Angela Hernandez, 23, of Portland was found by a pair of hikers on Friday evening after they saw her wrecked Jeep Patriot SUV partially submerged at the bottom of a 200-foot cliff in the Big Sur area, said Monterey County Sheriff's Office spokesman John Thornburg.
Her disappearance captured widespread attention after she and her vehicle were last seen on a surveillance camera video at a Carmel gas station on July 6, about 50 miles north of the stretch of Highway 1 where she was found.
The hikers discovered Hernandez conscious, breathing and with a shoulder injury, Thornburg said.
Rescuers managed to get her up the cliff and to a helicopter which flew her to a nearby hospital. She was in fair and stable condition but appeared to have suffered a concussion during the collision, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.
Hernandez told investigators she swerved to avoid hitting an animal on Highway 1 on July 6 and plunged over the cliff north of Nacimiento Fergusson Road.
She stayed alive "by drinking water from the radiator of her vehicle," according to the Highway Patrol.
"It's usually the fall that gets them, or the ocean that gets them, and she was lucky to survive both," said Thornburg.
Hernandez was on a road trip from her home in Portland to visit her sister Isabel in Lancaster, Los Angeles County, when she crashed.
"My sister survived 7 days alone 200ft down a cliff on HW1," her sister Isabel Hernandez said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "This is very traumatic and will be a slow recovery process."
Also Watch
Angela Hernandez, 23, of Portland was found by a pair of hikers on Friday evening after they saw her wrecked Jeep Patriot SUV partially submerged at the bottom of a 200-foot cliff in the Big Sur area, said Monterey County Sheriff's Office spokesman John Thornburg.
Her disappearance captured widespread attention after she and her vehicle were last seen on a surveillance camera video at a Carmel gas station on July 6, about 50 miles north of the stretch of Highway 1 where she was found.
The hikers discovered Hernandez conscious, breathing and with a shoulder injury, Thornburg said.
Rescuers managed to get her up the cliff and to a helicopter which flew her to a nearby hospital. She was in fair and stable condition but appeared to have suffered a concussion during the collision, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.
Hernandez told investigators she swerved to avoid hitting an animal on Highway 1 on July 6 and plunged over the cliff north of Nacimiento Fergusson Road.
She stayed alive "by drinking water from the radiator of her vehicle," according to the Highway Patrol.
"It's usually the fall that gets them, or the ocean that gets them, and she was lucky to survive both," said Thornburg.
Hernandez was on a road trip from her home in Portland to visit her sister Isabel in Lancaster, Los Angeles County, when she crashed.
"My sister survived 7 days alone 200ft down a cliff on HW1," her sister Isabel Hernandez said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "This is very traumatic and will be a slow recovery process."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Google Doodle Honours Finalists France and Croatia
- Joe Root Urges England to Remain 'Ruthless' Against India
- Manny Pacquiao Beats Lucas Matthysse to Win Back WBA Welterweight Title
- Meet Oscar the Singing Dog who Left Simon Cowell in Awe
- Confirmed: TV Sensation Downton Abbey Being Adapted for Big Screen