Woman Swept Away by Storm, Six Killed After Typhoon Mitag Lashes South Korea With Heavy Rain
The storm hit southern parts of the country on Wednesday night, prompting flood warnings and triggering landslides in affected areas.
High waves batter a beach in the southern port city of Busan on Sept 7, 2019, as Typhoon Lingling brushes up against the Korean Peninsula. (AFP Photo)
Busan, South Korea: At least six people were killed and several others missing after Typhoon Mitag lashed South Korea with heavy rain and strong winds, authorities said Thursday.
The storm hit southern parts of the country on Wednesday night, prompting flood warnings and triggering landslides in affected areas.
A woman in her 70s died after she was swept away by strong winds in the southeastern city of Pohang while another woman was killed after heavy rain caused her house to collapse as she slept, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.
A total of six people were killed across the country but the toll was expected to rise with several people missing.
In the southern port city of Busan -- one of the hardest hit areas -- around 600 rescue workers were trying to locate four people believed to be trapped beneath a landslide.
"An enormous amount of sand and earth slid down several hundred metres and instantly buried a house and a restaurant," said a witness quoted by Yonhap news agency.
More than 100 homes were flooded and over 1,500 families evacuated their houses in advance, the ministry said.
Mitag is the 18th typhoon this year and seventh to hit the Korean peninsula.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones
- Google Contractors Say They Were Told to Lie to Meet Pixel 4 Face Scan Quota
- Disha Patani Has the Best Response After Watching Tiger Shroff's War
- BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti
- Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti