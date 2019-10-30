Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
3-min read

Woman Who Ran Robbery Ring Terrorising Indians and Asians Gets 37 Years in Prison

The 44-year-old ringleader believed that Asians and Indians did not trust financial institutions and were therefore more likely to keep money and gold at home.

New York Times

Updated:October 30, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Woman Who Ran Robbery Ring Terrorising Indians and Asians Gets 37 Years in Prison
Chaka LeChar Castro was the leader of the Castro Enterprise, a group of robbery crews that terrorized Asian and Indian homeowners in several states across the US for three years (Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office via The New York Times)

There was a method to the robberies: One crew member, usually a woman, would knock on the door. Then others, donning bandannas and brandishing firearms, would storm the home when someone answered and corral its occupants.

While one robber restrained the victims with duct tape and threats of violence, prosecutors said, another would ransack the home in search of valuables.

On Monday, a US District Court judge in Detroit sentenced the leader of the Castro Enterprise, a group of robbery crews that terrorized Asian and Indian homeowners in several states across the country for three years, to 37 years in prison.

The leader, Chaka LeChar Castro, 44, of Houston, believed that Asians and Indians did not trust financial institutions and were therefore more apt to keep money and gold at home, according to evidence presented at trial.

She recruited new members, researched potential victims, deployed her robbery crews to specific home addresses and earned a percentage from each of the lootings, according to court documents.

Under Castro’s direction, the Castro Enterprise, which the authorities said consisted of more than 10 people, robbed at least 22 families in Georgia, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas from 2011-14, according to court documents. Castro was arrested in Texas in December 2014.

Castro, who was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 1, 2015, was convicted in June after a five-week trial of one count of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations conspiracy, four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and four counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the US Department of Justice.

The time between Castro’s arrest and her trial was extended because of a battle over suppressed evidence, said Peter Carr, a department spokesman.

A lawyer for Castro did not respond to multiple requests for comment this week.

According to prosecutors, Castro orchestrated the enterprise’s trips so that multiple home invasions could happen in a series of days. The stolen goods were then transported to Texas, according to the indictment.

The crews usually consisted of three to four enterprise members, according to the indictment.

Each member had a designated role. One member, whose trial is scheduled for February 2020, was in charge of the crew on the road. After receiving a list of potential target home addresses from Castro, he would decide which ones to rob, delegate tasks to the other members and coordinate the movement of the stolen property. Another member, who pleaded guilty in 2017 and is to be sentenced in March 2020, was responsible for renting a vehicle and sometimes a hotel room. He was the only one in the enterprise to have a valid driver’s license, according to court documents.

There were a couple of women in the enterprise who would knock on the doors and then act as lookouts while two or three others raided the home.

Bharti Patel, a victim of the enterprise, said her house in Beachwood, Ohio, was “totally ransacked” in May 2011, with drawers emptied out on the floor and family heirlooms gone, according to a statement that she submitted to the court. Valuables worth several hundred thousands of dollars were stolen from her, according to court records.

“I did not feel safe in my own home, felt that I was preyed upon and had the need to always look over my shoulder, which still continues,” Patel said. “Mentally, I know that one needs to forget and move on, but that feeling of being violated of your privacy and safety never ceases.”

In October 2014, Castro sent a crew to commit a series of robberies in New York and New Jersey, the authorities said. In the span of nine days, at least four Indian-American families in New Jersey were robbed, according to the charging documents, though those robberies weren’t included in the indictment.

The robberies sent a wave of fear through the Indian-American community in Middlesex County. The spike in home invasions coincided with the weeklong Hindu festival of Diwali, a time when families often have gold jewelry on hand as part of the celebration.

Mariel Padilla c.2019 The New York Times Company

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram