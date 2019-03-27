English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman with Two Wombs Gives Birth to Twins Nearly a Month After Delivering a Boy
The woman was rushed to Ad-din hospital in the southwestern city of Jessore on March 22 to hospital after she fell ill and delivered a girl and a boy through caesarean section.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Dhaka: A couple in Bangladesh was in for a surprise when the wife delivered twins, 26 days after giving birth to a boy, something considered as very rare in medical history, media reported on Tuesday.
Arifa Sultana Iti was rushed to Ad-din hospital in the southwestern city of Jessore on March 22 to hospital after she fell ill and delivered a girl and a boy through caesarean section.
Iti had on February 25 gave premature birth to a baby boy, bdnews24.com website reported.
Sheila Poddar, the chief of the hospital's gynaecology department who attended the woman, said she discovered in an ultrasonography test that Iti has two uteruses.
The first baby was born from one womb. The two babies born here are from the other womb, she said.
Poddar said that the mother and the babies are doing well.
"It's a rare incident. I have seen such a case for the first time. I had not even heard about such incident before," she was quoted as saying by the website.
The woman, who hails from Shyamlagachhi village in Sharsha in Jessore, gave birth to the first baby at Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Arifa Sultana Iti was rushed to Ad-din hospital in the southwestern city of Jessore on March 22 to hospital after she fell ill and delivered a girl and a boy through caesarean section.
Iti had on February 25 gave premature birth to a baby boy, bdnews24.com website reported.
Sheila Poddar, the chief of the hospital's gynaecology department who attended the woman, said she discovered in an ultrasonography test that Iti has two uteruses.
The first baby was born from one womb. The two babies born here are from the other womb, she said.
Poddar said that the mother and the babies are doing well.
"It's a rare incident. I have seen such a case for the first time. I had not even heard about such incident before," she was quoted as saying by the website.
The woman, who hails from Shyamlagachhi village in Sharsha in Jessore, gave birth to the first baby at Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Explainer: Space Debris May Add Hidden Costs to Mission Shakti
- IPL 2019 | Bumrah, Rashid & I Are Best Bowlers in T20 Cricket - Archer
- IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada
- BTS Dolls: Mattel's New Miniatures Based on 'Idol' Song Have Divided ARMY on Twitter
- Huawei P30 Pro Goes Official With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom, 4,200mAh Battery And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results