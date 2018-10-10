English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Women Accusing Men Should 'Show the Evidence', Says Melania Trump
President Donald Trump, accused of sexual assault by numerous women over the years, has said it's 'a scary time' for men facing allegations from years ago.
File photo of US First Lady Melania Trump. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)
Loading...
Washington: First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of sexual abuse "need to be heard" and supported, but so do men.
She says when there are accusations there needs to be "really hard evidence" and accusers should "show the evidence."
Mrs. Trump was interviewed on her Kenya trip by ABC, which aired portions Wednesday on "Good Morning America." Asked whether she supports the MeToo movement. Mrs. Trump said, "I support the women, and they need to be heard. We need to support them. And, you know, also men, not just women."
President Donald Trump, accused of sexual assault by numerous women over the years, has said it's "a scary time" for men facing allegations from years ago, as with Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denied those, as has Trump.
She says when there are accusations there needs to be "really hard evidence" and accusers should "show the evidence."
Mrs. Trump was interviewed on her Kenya trip by ABC, which aired portions Wednesday on "Good Morning America." Asked whether she supports the MeToo movement. Mrs. Trump said, "I support the women, and they need to be heard. We need to support them. And, you know, also men, not just women."
President Donald Trump, accused of sexual assault by numerous women over the years, has said it's "a scary time" for men facing allegations from years ago, as with Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denied those, as has Trump.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Sandhya Mridul Alleges Sexual Harassment by Alok Nath, Says He Came to 'Grab Her' After Getting Drunk
- WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android
- Google Pixel 3 XL is Ready to Begin The Battle of Android And iOS Behemoths With The Apple iPhone XS Max
- Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...