Women's Equality Day 2019: 8 Inspiring Quotes That Capture the Essence of Day

First celebrated in 1973, August 26 is marked every year as Women's Equality Day. It was on this day that the 19th amendment was adopted in to the Constitution of the United States granting women the right to vote. The day highlights the fact that women are not weak, neither do they belong to the weaker section of the community. Both homemakers and professionals, they can undertake any role given to them with ease.

The day celebrates women's empowerment and reminds everyone the strength and fortitude a woman symbolises. Started at the behest of Congresswoman Bella Abzug, this was the culmination of a massive, peaceful civil rights movement by women that had its formal beginnings in 1848 at the world’s first women’s rights convention, in Seneca Falls, New York and calls attention to women’s continuing efforts toward full equality.

On Women’s Equality Day, here are a few quotes that perfectly capture the spirit of the celebration:

"When God created man and woman, he was thinking, 'Who shall I give the power to, to give birth to the next human being?' And God chose woman. And this is the big evidence that women are powerful." — Malala Yousafzai

"We are struggling for a uniting word, but the good news is that we have a uniting movement." — Emma Watson

"Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights." — Hillary Clinton

"Excellence is the best deterrent to racism or sexism." — Oprah Winfrey

"Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others." — Amelia Earhart

"We just need to put our foot down. This is a good time for us to bring this to a place of fairness, and girls need to know that being a feminist is a good thing. It doesn't mean that you hate men. It means equal rights. If you're doing the same job, you should be compensated and treated in the same way." —Charlize Theron

"We're viewed as equals — but we're still not there yet. [...] The challenge for our girls, I think, is dealing with that resistance. How can we lift and defuse it, how do we make it so our equality is not so threatening? Our girls are going to have to contend with that. I contend with it right now in every realm I operate in." —Meryl Streep

“We've begun to raise daughters more like sons... but few have the courage to raise our sons more like our daughters.” ― Gloria Steinem

