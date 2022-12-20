‘Won Convincingly’: Trump Doubles Down, Says Jan 6 Panel Aiming to Block His 2024 Bid

Former US president Donald Trump on Monday termed the congressional committee investigating the January 6 committee’s demand to prosecute him a ‘partisan’ move and said it was an attempt to sideline him and the Republican Party.

“The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax # 2. I WON convincingly. Double Jeopardy anyone!,” Trump said in a statement.

The former president accused of inciting an insurrection by falsely claiming that the election was stolen from him on January 6, 2021 and stopping the transition of power from him to Joe Biden said he will only emerge stronger from this episode.

“These folks don’t get it that when they come after me, people who love freedom rally around me. It strengthens me. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger,” Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform.

“This whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was — a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party," he further added.

The house panel investigating the Capitol Hill riots, where at least five people lost their lives after Donald Trump encouraged a mob consisting of his supporters, white supremacists, QAnon believers and conspiracy theorists to storm into the Capitol Hill when lawmakers were certifying then-President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US Presidential Elections.

The January 6 committee on Monday urged the US Justice Department to prosecute the former president and his associates over their participation in the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

“No man who would behave that way at that moment in time can ever serve in any position of authority in our nation again,” vice-chair of the panel Liz Cheney said.

The panel wants the Justice Department to prosecute the former president with charges of inciting an insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Trump announced in November that he will be contesting the 2024 elections and said that these efforts are attempts to hurt his presidential campaign.

