'Won't Abandon': Young Indian Picks Life in Bunker With Wife, 3 Kids of Ukrainian Landlord as He Joins War

Amid a sea of stranded Indians in war-torn Ukraine, a young medical student has decided to stay back despite destruction for the cause of humanity and empathy.

Seventeen-year-old Neha decided to stay back in Ukraine and “not abandon” the family of her landlord, who voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army to serve his country in the ongoing war with Russia and has been living in the bunker with them, The Tribune reported.

The young girl lost her father, who was in the Indian Army, a few years ago and moved to Ukraine to study medicine last year. She is currently living in a bunker with the wife and three children of the landlord. Neha had rented a room at the home of a construction engineer in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv after being unable to get hostel accommodation.

“I may live or not, but I will not leave these children and their mother in such a situation,” the girl informed her mother, who works as a teacher in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district.

“We keep on hearing blasts outside, but we are fine so far,” Neha told her family friend recently.

“Neha got attached to the children of the house-owner. She got advisories to leave the country as the war seemed imminent. Her mother made frantic efforts to arrange for her daughter’s evacuation. Finally, the girl got an opportunity to cross over to Romania, but she refused to abandon the affectionate family she has been staying with at this critical juncture," said Savita Jakhar, Neha’s close friend.

“It’s going to be 4 a.m. I feel restless as I couldn’t sleep throughout the night. A 17-year-old daughter of a close friend is stuck in Kyiv where she went to pursue her bachelor’s degree…The owner of the house where she has been staying joined the army a couple of days ago. As of now, the girl is staying in a bunker with the house-owner’s wife and three children,” Savita wrote in a Facebook post.

“She knows that she may lose her life, but she is determined not to return in the given circumstances. I don’t know what gives the girl so much strength to stand with the family…,” observed Savita.

