Won't Allow Air Conditioner, TV for Nawaz Sharif in Prison, Says Imran Khan in US

Nawaz Sharif, 69, was convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in jail. He is currently serving the sentence in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

July 22, 2019, 9:47 AM IST
Won't Allow Air Conditioner, TV for Nawaz Sharif in Prison, Says Imran Khan in US
File photo of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said former PM Nawaz Sharif eats home-made food in his air-conditioned prison cell that also has a television. Addressing the Pakistani diaspora in the United States, Khan said he would ensure that the facilities were withdrawn as Sharif “is a criminal”.

“Nawaz Sharif wants food from home in jail, he wants air conditioning in jail. But in a country where half the population has no air conditioning or tv, what kind of punishment would this be?” said Khan in a 50-minute speech televised by Samaa TV.

“I am going to go back and make sure there is no air conditioning or no TV for Nawaz Sharif who is a criminal. I know (PML-N leader) Maryam Bibi will make some noise, but I say to her, return the money. It’s as simple as that,” he added.

Sharif, 69, was convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case and sentenced to seven years in jail. He is currently serving the sentence in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

Khan alleged that the PML-N leader was “propped up” by a military dictator. “Nawaz Sharif was propped up by military dictator. Shahbaz Sharif was propped up because he was his brother. Asif Zardari and Bilawal became leaders on the basis of some piece of paper that left the party behind to them. Similar stories with other parties,” said the Pakistan prime minister.

Training his guns at other politicians, Khan said the government had started seizing their undeclared properties. “The ones who have been sitting in power and looting the country; but let me say it again, that despite the messages even from the outside that you are having sent to me, we will not let accountability go. On the other side, we have secular Bilawal Bhutto who has joined them. And then PML-N who have no idea what they themselves are have also joined them. They just want to hear three letters,” he added.

