'Won't Allow Foreign Power to Determine Our Fate': Afghanistan Wants Clarity on Trump’s 'Wipe Out' Jibe
Donald Trump had voiced optimism that Pakistan could help broker a political settlement to end the nearly 18-year-old war in Afghanistan.
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (PTI)
Kabul: Afghanistan's government called on Tuesday for clarification of US President Donald Trump's remarks that he could win the Afghan war in just 10 days by "wiping out Afghanistan from the face of the earth", the presidential palace in Kabul said.
Trump's remarks followed a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday. He voiced optimism that Pakistan could help broker a political settlement to end the nearly 18-year-old war in Afghanistan.
"The Afghan nation has not and will never allow any foreign power to determine its fate," Afghanistan's presidential palace said in a statement.
