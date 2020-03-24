English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Won't Allow Long-Lasting Damage to US Economy from Coronavirus, Says Trump

File photo of US President Donald Trump.

Trump said that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week. Till Monday, more than 43,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 8:20 AM IST
Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he will not allow the coronavirus to do long-lasting damage to the US economy and that he would consider how to move forward after a 15-day shutdown ends next week.

"America will again and soon be open for business," Trump told a news conference at the White House. He added: "We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem."

Till Monday, more than 43,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the United States. Of these, over 10,000 were added in one day, according to Worldometer, a website which compiles COVID-19 cases. With 139 deaths, the number of fatalities crossed 550 by Monday night.

