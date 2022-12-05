‘Will Delay Dissolution of Punjab, KP Assemblies if Polls Declared Before March 2023’: Imran Khan

After Imran Khan’s offer for talks with the coalition government backfired, the former Pakistan prime minister said his offer was misunderstood. He also said that the offer was made keeping in mind the larger interests of the country.

He said the government should take it into consideration that they are headed towards a default and urged them to save the people from the economic hardships they may face.

Speaking to Bol News, Imran Khan said he would delay the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies if the coalition government decides to call for general elections before March 2023.

This means the coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif should immediately announce the date of the next elections and dissolve all general assemblies. March will be the month of Ramadan but Imran Khan said elections can be held in the fasting month as well.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan said he would take 66% of the country to the elections and proceed with dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa legislative assemblies.

Imran is suggesting that the country would have to go for early elections to ensure political stability as it fights an economic crisis and insists that there are no other options left. He said the ruling party is afraid of the polls since it fears a defeat at the hands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khan took a u-turn after suggesting he is ready for talks and said he will stick to his previous stance and not speak to “thieves and dacoits”, taking a jibe at the PDM coalition.

“I am asking you (the PDM government) to announce elections for the sake of the country, because PTI is not worried, even if polls are held in October next year,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agency the Dawn.

Punjab province chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi told Pakistani news agencies that he was awaiting a green signal for party chief Imran Khan following which he would dissolve the assembly.

Elahi met the speaker of the Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan at the chief minister’s office and discussed the rules pertaining to the Punjab Assembly.

