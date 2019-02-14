LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
‘Won’t Rest Until US Schools are Safe From Gun Violence’: Trump on 1st Anniversary of Parkland Massacre

In his statement, 12 months after a former student at the Florida school shot dead 14 students and three staff, Trump said 'tremendous strides' have already been made.

AFP

Updated:February 14, 2019, 9:05 PM IST
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters/File Photo)
Washington: United States President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday on the first anniversary of the Parkland school gun massacre that he will "not rest" until US schools are made safe.

The statement, 12 months after a former student at the Florida school shot dead 14 pupils and three staff with a military style rifle, said "tremendous strides" have already been made.

"Today, as we hold in our hearts each of those lost a year ago in Parkland, let us declare together, as Americans, that we will not rest until our schools are secure and our communities are safe," Trump said in the statement.

Calling school safety "a top priority," Trump listed measures including a ban on bump stocks -- a modification allowing store-bought semi-automatic weapons to fire similarly to a full automatic weapon, delivering an uninterrupted torrent of bullets.

Trump said care for mental health and school security was also much improved since last year.

However, efforts to curb the steady flood of US gun violence are tightly constrained by pressure from Trump's Republican Party and the gun ownership rights' lobby, which see even modest restrictions on access to firearms as violating the constitution.


