'Won't Sacrifice Quality For Speed': Rishi Sunak Cites Different Approach to India-UK Trade Deal

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday suggested that he will take a different approach to trade deals, adding that he will not rush talks with countries like India.

“My approach will be one where we don’t sacrifice quality for speed," Sunak said, according to Reuters.

He added that he remained “committed to" getting a deal with India. “I want to take the time to get trade deals right," he added.

Sunak also expressed optimism that Britain and the US could deepen their economic relationship but he said he had not spoken specifically about a trade deal with US President Joe Biden.

“I am filled with optimism about our ability to do more trade with the US, to deepen our economic relationship. That can happen in lots of different ways," Sunak reportedly said.

The UK once viewed a free trade deal with the US as one of the biggest prizes for leaving the European Union. But hopes of a quick agreement were dashed when the Biden administration put all free trade talks on ice, according to the report.

Sunak also met Joe Biden today, who called Britain America’s closest ally and closest friend. Sunak said the partnership between the two countries was unique and their values and interests were aligned.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @RishiSunak met on the margins of @g20org Summit in Bali. The leaders exchanged views on further strengthening the India-UK cooperation in various sectors including commerce and defence. @10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/DL4gfH8jeI— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022

Sunak also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks on key areas of cooperation such as trade, mobility, defence and security.

He also green lit a new youth mobility partnership scheme that will offer 3,000 visas to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indians every year to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

