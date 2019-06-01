Won't 'Tiptoe' Around China With Asia Stability at Threat: US Defence Chief

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Won't 'Tiptoe' Around China With Asia Stability at Threat: US Defence Chief
Shanahan's first major speech since taking over as acting defence secretary in January came as the United States and China remain locked in an escalating trade war and at odds over a range of security issues in Asia.
File image of US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Singapore: The United States will no longer "tiptoe" around Chinese behaviour in Asia, with stability in the region threatened on issues ranging from the South China Sea to Taiwan, acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Saturday.
Shanahan did not directly name China when making accusations of "actors" destabilising the region, but went on to say the United States would not ignore Chinese behaviour, the latest in the exchange of acerbic remarks between the world's two biggest economies. He added, however, he was keen to foster a military relationship with Beijing.
"Perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the vital interests of states across this region comes from actors who seek to undermine, rather than uphold, the rules-based international order," Shanahan said at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's biggest security gathering.
"If the trends in these behaviours continue, artificial features in the global commons could become tollbooths, sovereignty could become the purview of the powerful."
Shanahan's first major speech since taking over as acting defence secretary in January came as the United States and China remain locked in an escalating trade war and at odds over a range of security issues in Asia.
His reference to artificial features was a swipe at islands built by China in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway claimed almost wholly by Beijing.
"We're not going to ignore Chinese behaviour and I think in the past people have kind of tiptoed around that," Shanahan said later in answer to a question.
A senior Chinese military official responded to Shanahan's comments by saying that the United States' actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea were hardly conducive to maintaining stability in the region.
Shanahan said it was in Beijing's interests to have a constructive relationship with the United States.
But he added: "Behaviour that erodes other nations' sovereignty and sows distrust of China's intentions must end."
"Until it does, we stand against a myopic, narrow, and parochial vision of the future, and we stand for the free and open order that has benefited us all - including China."
US lawmakers said Shanahan's speech was impressive.
"I was very impressed and I certainly am looking much more positively on potentially voting for him when his confirmation happens," Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth told reporters.
The White House said last month that it plans to nominate Shanahan as defence secretary, a job he has been doing in an acting capacity since January, the longest in Pentagon history. His nomination, if and when it comes, will have to be confirmed by the Senate.
"The way he laid out the facts and the United States' position in a firm way, but very upfront, impressed me tremendously," Duckworth added.
Senator Angus King, a political independent from Maine and on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Shanahan had "distinguished" himself and was hopeful the confirmation hearing would take place within about a month.
TRADE WAR
Shanahan said that he did not see the current trade dispute between China and the United States as a trade war, but rather just part of trade negotiations.
An increase in Chinese tariffs on most US imports on a $60 billion target list took effect as planned on Saturday, after Washington's own tariff increases.
Shanahan also became the latest senior US official to call out Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, saying in his speech that it was too close to the Chinese government.
The United States has accused Huawei of espionage, breaching trade sanctions against Iran and intellectual property theft. Huawei disputes all allegations.
China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is due to address Asia's marquee security summit on Sunday when he is expected to criticise the United States over its implied support for a democratic Taiwan.
On Friday, Shanahan held talks with Wei that both sides called "constructive", although their teams later reverted to type with critical comments on each other's defence strategies.
Along with the expected warnings aimed at China, Shanahan referred to cooperation between the two countries in areas like military-to-military exchanges, counter-piracy and joint efforts to reduce the "extraordinary threat" posed by North Korea's military ambitions.
"I am confident that we'll solve problems," Shanahan said.
Shanahan also called on US allies to contribute more to their own defence. Burden-sharing, from Asia to Europe, has long been a demand of President Donald Trump's administration.
"We need you to invest in ways that take more control over your sovereignty and your own ability to exercise sovereign choices."
Shanahan did not directly name China when making accusations of "actors" destabilising the region, but went on to say the United States would not ignore Chinese behaviour, the latest in the exchange of acerbic remarks between the world's two biggest economies. He added, however, he was keen to foster a military relationship with Beijing.
"Perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the vital interests of states across this region comes from actors who seek to undermine, rather than uphold, the rules-based international order," Shanahan said at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's biggest security gathering.
"If the trends in these behaviours continue, artificial features in the global commons could become tollbooths, sovereignty could become the purview of the powerful."
Shanahan's first major speech since taking over as acting defence secretary in January came as the United States and China remain locked in an escalating trade war and at odds over a range of security issues in Asia.
His reference to artificial features was a swipe at islands built by China in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway claimed almost wholly by Beijing.
"We're not going to ignore Chinese behaviour and I think in the past people have kind of tiptoed around that," Shanahan said later in answer to a question.
A senior Chinese military official responded to Shanahan's comments by saying that the United States' actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea were hardly conducive to maintaining stability in the region.
Shanahan said it was in Beijing's interests to have a constructive relationship with the United States.
But he added: "Behaviour that erodes other nations' sovereignty and sows distrust of China's intentions must end."
"Until it does, we stand against a myopic, narrow, and parochial vision of the future, and we stand for the free and open order that has benefited us all - including China."
US lawmakers said Shanahan's speech was impressive.
"I was very impressed and I certainly am looking much more positively on potentially voting for him when his confirmation happens," Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth told reporters.
The White House said last month that it plans to nominate Shanahan as defence secretary, a job he has been doing in an acting capacity since January, the longest in Pentagon history. His nomination, if and when it comes, will have to be confirmed by the Senate.
"The way he laid out the facts and the United States' position in a firm way, but very upfront, impressed me tremendously," Duckworth added.
Senator Angus King, a political independent from Maine and on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Shanahan had "distinguished" himself and was hopeful the confirmation hearing would take place within about a month.
TRADE WAR
Shanahan said that he did not see the current trade dispute between China and the United States as a trade war, but rather just part of trade negotiations.
An increase in Chinese tariffs on most US imports on a $60 billion target list took effect as planned on Saturday, after Washington's own tariff increases.
Shanahan also became the latest senior US official to call out Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, saying in his speech that it was too close to the Chinese government.
The United States has accused Huawei of espionage, breaching trade sanctions against Iran and intellectual property theft. Huawei disputes all allegations.
China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe is due to address Asia's marquee security summit on Sunday when he is expected to criticise the United States over its implied support for a democratic Taiwan.
On Friday, Shanahan held talks with Wei that both sides called "constructive", although their teams later reverted to type with critical comments on each other's defence strategies.
Along with the expected warnings aimed at China, Shanahan referred to cooperation between the two countries in areas like military-to-military exchanges, counter-piracy and joint efforts to reduce the "extraordinary threat" posed by North Korea's military ambitions.
"I am confident that we'll solve problems," Shanahan said.
Shanahan also called on US allies to contribute more to their own defence. Burden-sharing, from Asia to Europe, has long been a demand of President Donald Trump's administration.
"We need you to invest in ways that take more control over your sovereignty and your own ability to exercise sovereign choices."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review – Small Wonder
- Game of Thrones Climax was Always In Front of Sophie Turner But She Couldn't See It
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results