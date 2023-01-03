Worker Dies in Alabama Regional Airport after Getting Sucked into Plane’s Engine

An airport employee died in Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport on December 31 after being sucked into the engine of the aircraft. The flight was a subsidised American Airline plane, news agencies reported citing airport authorities.

The employee was a baggage handler and died while the flight was waiting at its gate. The flight was scheduled to depart for Dallas on Saturday afternoon. “Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time,” the Montgomery Regional Airport tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”

According to a report by Reuters, the American agencies Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety will investigate the matter. The flight was operated by Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group, the Reuters report said.

The report also said that the deceased was a ground crew worker for Piedmont Airlines, another American regional subsidiary, but did not elaborate. Later the American Airlines confirmed that the incident involved an employee of Piedmont.

The airport was closed for several hours following the incident but was later reopened.

Earlier in 2022, in New Orleans, a 26-year-old baggage handler Jermani Thompson died while unloading baggage from a Frontier Airlines flight. The incident occurred when Thompson’s hair was stuck in the belt loader machinery, according to a report by CBS News.

