Workers at China’s Largest iPhone Factory Scale Fences to Escape Covid Lockdown

Videos on Chinese social media sites showed a large number of workers fleeing from Apple’s largest iPhone assembly factory in Zhengzhou. The videos could not be independently verified by News18.

In the videos shared, 10 people were seen climbing the fence of a Foxconn plant following a Covid outbreak which forced its staff into a lockdown.

It is also a reflection of the frustration Chinese citizens are experiencing due to Covid Zero regime where entire megacities are being forced into Covid lockdowns and strict restrictions on movement are being imposed.

Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/fShxj8WpIl — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

There is no confirmation on how many cases have been identified at the factory in Zhengzhou. The capital of China’s Henan, Zhengzhou, reported 167 locally transmitted infections, slightly higher than the 97 cases the city recorded a week earlier, according to a report by Reuters.

Zhengzhou, home to about 10 million people, now remains under partial lockdown. Foxconn said that due to Covid-19 woes at its assembly plant in China’s Zhengzhou it output for Apple in November could decline by as much as 30%, people familiar with the developments told news agency Reuters.

It is aiming to boost production at its factory in Shenzhen to make up for the shortfall. Foxconn also has not revealed an official count of the number of people infected. It earlier claimed on Sunday that people would not be barred from leaving.

The footages of people leaving were also shared by the BBC’s China correspondent Stephen McDonnell showed people escaping by

So they may think Zero #Covid is going great but here are more of the Foxconn workers who’ve broken out of Apple’s largest assembly site in #Zhengzhou to escape a Zero #Covid lockdown and walk to hometowns some more than 100 kilometres away to beat #China’s phone app restrictions pic.twitter.com/wTzCR2lest — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022



However, in footage shared on Chinese social media, and by the BBC’s China correspondent Stephen McDonnell, workers were filmed escaping by scaling the fence from the factory and walking to their hometowns in order to avoid getting caught in public transport.

Speaking to Financial Times, a worker said that they scaled a plastic and metal fence to escape the campus. They said that the area surrounding the plant had been locked down for days and those who tested positive for Covid are being tested daily to curb the transmission.

Foxconn also banned all dine-in catering at the Zhengzhou plant asking workers to eat in their rooms. However, the company insisted that its ‘normal production’ was being maintained and the latest iPhone 14 models were being produced.

(with inputs from the BBC and the Guardian)

Read all the Latest News here