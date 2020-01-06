Worker's Cigarette Could Have Sparked Poland Hospice Fire That Killed 4: Police
One of the four was found dead when firefighters arrived and the other three died on the way to the hospital.
Representative image. (Associated Press Photo)
Warsaw: A fire broke out at a hospice in Poland on Monday, killing four people and hospitalising 21 others, Polish media reported.
The four dead were all patients at the hospice in Chojnice, a town in northern Poland, said Marian Hinca, a spokesman for firefighters. One of the four was found dead when firefighters arrived and the other three died on the way to the hospital, Hinca told the news portal Wiadomosci.
Michal Sienkiewicz, a police official, told the television broadcaster TVN24 that the fire was probably caused by a hospice worker's cigarette.
One of those hospitalised was a police officer who suffered smoke inhalation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Not Angry, Young Man?' Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Post JNU Attack Causes Furore Online
- Deepika Padukone Celebrates 34th Birthday, Nehha Pendse Marries Shardul Singh Bayas
- Upgrade Your PC to Windows 10 For Free Right Now; No Windows 7 Updates From January 14
- Donald Trump Tells Everyone to Follow His Twitter Updates on War With Iran
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020